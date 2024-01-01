Chelsea Green Has Mixed Emotions for Her First Run in WWE

– During a recent interview with Spencer Love’s Love Wrestling, WWE Superstar Chelsea Green spoke about her first unsuccessful run in WWE and how it gives her mixed emotions. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Chelsea Green on her first stint in WWE: “Well, there was a lot of different feelings about it, a lot of mixed emotions. My time at NXT was so rocky. I was there and then I had broken my arm, and then I was on the main roster and then I got called back down to NXT and then I had one Takeover WrestleMania match that had no crowd. So it was just a really, really unique experience for me.”

On how things are much better for her now in her current run: “And then finally this time when I was able to go back it was almost the experience that I had wished I had then. I felt like there was a lot of respect shown to me and everyone was really, really sweet and the match was awesome and NXT just has a completely different crowd and energy than SmackDown or Raw, in a really, really positive way. Every single show has a different crowd and a different energy but NXT has something completely different and special.”

Chelsea Green was released by WWE in April 2021. She later made her surprise return at the 2023 Royal Rumble in the Women’s Rumble match.