Chelsea Green Hospitalized Due to Stomach Bug, Distended Gall Bladder

Chelsea Green has been hospitalized, as she revealed on social media on Thursday. Green, who was part of the four-way women’s WrestleMania showcase match on night two, posted to her Twitter account to reveal the news. She wrote:

“I thought I celebrated my first Mania too hard… turns out I actually had a severe stomach bug & a distended gall bladder. (Thank god the manager of the ER took care of me. Will NOT be filing any complaints this weekend.)”

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Green for a quick and full recovery.