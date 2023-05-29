Chelsea Green On How She Found Out She’d Be Portraying A ‘Karen’ In WWE

On the latest episode of Out of Character with Ryan Satin, Chelsea Green discussed her WWE return this past January at the Royal Rumble and how her ‘Karen’ character came about. Green noted that the ‘Karen’ character wasn’t her idea as she didn’t even know she would be portraying the character until she was backstage at the Royal Rumble and saw reports about WWE’s direction for her.

On where the character came from: “It was not an I had. Let me tell you something. I am not shy. I will pitch 101 things. The internet makes fun of me for it, and I don’t care. My favorite thing to do is to come up with pitches that are so ridiculous and out there. Karen was not my idea. I’ve come up with versions of this Karen, but no, I went to the Royal Rumble, and I believe it was at about 1 PM that I saw on the internet that Chelsea is going to debut with a Karen character.”

On her reaction to the news: “I went up to someone, and I was like, ‘Wait, what is this? I’m coming out tonight for the Royal Rumble, and I’m me. What is happening?’ They came back, maybe a couple of hours later, and they were, ‘Yeah, we’ll deal with that once the Rumble is over. We’ll sort out who your character is going to be.’ I was like, ‘Well, I want to start it tonight. If I don’t win this thing when I get out of the ring. I’m going to start being a Karen.’ I just did it.”

