Chelsea Green Reflects On How Women’s Division In WWE Has Changed Since Diva’s Era

The WWE women’s division has evolved considerably from the Diva’s era, and Chelsea Green reflected on the way things have improved in a new interview. Green was a guest on Click and Tell and spoke about how things have evolved since that time period. You can see highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On the problems of the Divas era: “There was so much wrong with it. It’s not right that the women were given two minutes, and the men are given 22. It’s not right that we had to go out there and we didn’t have a choice over what we brought to the table, or the package that we brought, or the gear we brought, or the type of matches that we had. You know, we weren’t watching men have bra-and-panties matches. But, that also made our stories sweeter, and it made moving forward and having this Give Divas a Chance movement mean something.”

On how things have changed for the women’s division: “We got our first Royal Rumble, we got our first Elimination Chamber, we got the Evolution pay-per-view, we’re able to main event WrestleMania. That’s incredible.”