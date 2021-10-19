Another Competitor Advances in Impact Wrestling Digital Media Championship Tournament

We have our fifth competitor for the match to decide the inaugural Impact Digital Media Champion at Bound For Glory. Wrestling Inc reports that Chelsea Green defeated Madison Rayne in a match that aired on Tuesday to advance to the six-way bout that will take place on Saturday’s PPV.

There is one more match still to take place before Bound For Glory, with Tenille Dashwood set to battle Alisha in a match that airs tomorrow. The matches are airing on Impact! Plus and the Impact Member’s Only section of their YouTube channel, and are released the next day.

Green joins Jordynne Grace, Fallah Bahh, John Skyler and Crazzy Steve in the six-way match that will take place on the Bound For Glory pre-show at 9:30 PM ET on Saturday before the main card kicks off.