Chelsea Green Says Her Injuries Showed Her She Was “Much Stronger Mentally”

Speaking recently with WWE Die Woche, Chelsea Green shared her thoughts on sustaining and recovering from injuries over her career and the insight those experiences provided (per Wrestling Inc). The wrestler explained her personal perspective when in the midst of healing and how it affects the recovery process. You can find a highlight from Green and watch the full video below.

On how her injuries have taught Green about herself: “I think I realized then that I am much stronger mentally than I even think. I think we all are. I was alone [and] it was scary, but you’re in a situation where you just have to do it. From then on, I realized that I am stronger than I think. I can get through these things. It is going to be okay. You just have to tell yourself that you’re gonna be okay, you’re gonna get through it, you’re strong, you can heal, and all those things are true. The more that you tell yourself that and the more that you’re positive [in your head], the more it will come to fruition.”