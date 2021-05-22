Chelsea Green Injury Status Update, Recovery From Arm Plate Surgery Removal

– Fightful Select has an injury update on former WWE Superstar Chelsea Green, who reportedly had surgery to remove the plate in her arm from when she received her first break some years ago. According to the report, Green’s recovery time is expected to last about six weeks. Additionally, recovery from the surgery will reportedly still have her healthy and cleared to work again ahead of the time when her WWE non-compete clause ends on July 14, provided her recovery goes well.

Also, the report noted that her bone was swelling and rejecting the original plate that was previously inserted for her original surgery. Previously, WWE advised her to keep the plate in, but the swelling apparently made her more susceptible to the arm break she suffered last November, which sidelined her.

WWE released Chelsea Green from her contract last month.