wrestling / News

Chelsea Green, Jordynne Grace & More Comment on Deonna Purrazzo Joining AEW

January 3, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Deonna Purrazzo Image Credit: AEW

Deonna Purrazzo is in AEW, and a number of wrestling stars took to social media to react to the Virtuosa’s debut. As noted, the Impact and WWE alumna made her debut on tonight’s show, and several of her friends and colleagues in the industry posted to Twitter to comment.

You can see a selection of tweets from Chelsea Green, Jordynne Grace, Mia Yim and more below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, Deonna Purrazzo, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading