Chelsea Green, Jordynne Grace & More Comment on Deonna Purrazzo Joining AEW

Deonna Purrazzo is in AEW, and a number of wrestling stars took to social media to react to the Virtuosa’s debut. As noted, the Impact and WWE alumna made her debut on tonight’s show, and several of her friends and colleagues in the industry posted to Twitter to comment.

You can see a selection of tweets from Chelsea Green, Jordynne Grace, Mia Yim and more below:

Hell yea @DeonnaPurrazzo !! I wish Casey was here to see this. 💙#TheVirtuosa — Michin 미친 (@MiaYim) January 4, 2024

Show em you’re a fuckin’ star D! @DeonnaPurrazzo 💙 — Brian Myers (@Myers_Wrestling) January 4, 2024

DEONNA PURRAZZO 🌟🌟🌟🌟 — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) January 4, 2024

Evil Uno is coworkers with Deonna Purrazzo. — EVIL UNO of DARK ORDER (@EvilUno) January 4, 2024

We’re going to miss you but you’re still stuck with us forever! We love you @DeonnaPurrazzo and love watching you shine 🤩✨✨✨❤️ pic.twitter.com/Yuy2tFjkuq — Jade Chung (@JadeChung11) January 4, 2024

Seeing my bestie kill it. So proud of you @DeonnaPurrazzo ♥️♥️ pic.twitter.com/zXbqt6ZcQU — Wendy Choo (@therealestwendy) January 4, 2024