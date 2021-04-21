Chelsea Green Liked Working With Bruce Prichard, Says He Answered Her Important Emails

In an interview with Fightful, Chelsea Green spoke about working with various WWE officials, making special mention of Bruce Prichard and Paul Heyman. She also noted that Kevin Dunn was “like God” in that you only hear him but never see him. Here are highlights:

On working with WWE officials: “So, I like Bruce. He always answered my e-mails. Like, what I judge it off is, ‘Do you answer my e-mails? Do you answer my pitch ideas?’ Yeah. He answered my e-mails. Not all the time. But, he answered my e-mails when it matters. He answered my pitch ideas. When I’ve asked for sit downs with him, he has given those to me. So, I appreciate that. Besides that, we did cross paths a little bit in IMPACT. Briefly. Like, for a hot second. But, other than that we really don’t have a relationship. I have tried to make a relationship with every person I could under the sun who has authority. Whether it be Triple H, Matt Bloom, the writers of NXT, Johnny Ace, Bruce. People like that. But, man, Paul Heyman has just been the fire under my butt to be like, ‘Let’s go. Let’s do this.’ He loves a good character and he loves a good promo and that’s me.”

On who helped her in her career: “There are a few people in my career, as a pro wrestler, that I like to thank. One is Lance Storm for starting my career. Two is Billy Gunn for believing in me after Tough Enough. Three is Gail Kim for truly believing in me at IMPACT and really pushing me to be the best version of myself. Now the fourth person I would add to that list, from WWE, is Paul Heyman and I don’t know what I did to get so lucky, but I will never forget cutting a promo in front of Paul Heyman at the Performance Center and he said to me, in front of everyone, ‘Wow. You live up to all of the hype. To every single positive thing that I’ve heard about you. You lived up to that and you blew me out of the water,’ and I could have cried. I don’t cry. But, I could have cried. That was really the start of my relationship with Paul Heyman and it just got better and better throughout those two years.”