– During a recent interview with Sportskeeda’s WrestleBinge, WWE Women’s United States Champion Chelsea Green discussed sharing memories in the business with her husband, former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Chelsea Green on Matt Cardona: “I have now been wrestling longer with him than without. I started dating him two years into my career, and we’ve now been together eight years, so I don’t know wrestling without him at this point.”

On being able to share memories with him: “I love getting to share these memories with him because I might not have been a wrestling fan growing up, but he was. So he really forces me to be like, ‘No, this moment is incredible, like stop, smell the roses. Enjoy this moment because you might not have this ever again,’ you never know. So it’s really special.”

Chelsea Green is scheduled for action tomorrow night on WWE SmackDown. She will face Women’s Tag Team Champion Naomi in an Elimination Chamber qualifying match. The show will be broadcast live on USA Network starting at 8:00 pm EST.