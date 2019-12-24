wrestling / News
Chelsea Green Makes Raw Debut (Pics, Video)
– NXT’s Chelsea Green made her official debut on Raw on Monday night. Green appeared on the show to face Charlotte Flair, who eventually got the win via the Figure Eight. You can see clips and pics from the match below.
Green has actually been on Raw before as Megan Miller, Daniel Bryan’s physical therapist during the Brie Bella and Stephanie McMahon feud in 2014, but this is her first appearance on the show as Chelsea Green. She was also a cast member on the 2015 run of Tough Enough.
Just call her the ICE QUEEN.@MsCharlotteWWE is in action NEXT on #RAW! pic.twitter.com/uIPhmwB38y
— WWE (@WWE) December 24, 2019
Her name is @ImChelseaGreen, and she is looking to score a HUGE victory over #TheQueen @MsCharlotteWWE on #RAW! pic.twitter.com/tOA1Hjjos4
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) December 24, 2019
WE SEE YOU, @ImChelseaGreen. #RAW pic.twitter.com/ppPy6t5JHq
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) December 24, 2019
Another day in the life of being #TheQueen.@MsCharlotteWWE picks up the victory on #RAW! pic.twitter.com/1Xbw6oWQG4
— WWE (@WWE) December 24, 2019
.@ImChelseaGreen looks to impress in a battle against @MsCharlotteWWE on #RAW! pic.twitter.com/MPImkkMfqw
— WWE (@WWE) December 24, 2019
.@ImChelseaGreen looks to score a huge victory over #TheQueen RIGHT NOW on #RAW! pic.twitter.com/ZDvwj6ARjN
— WWE (@WWEIndia) December 24, 2019
#TheQueen picks up the W! @MsCharlotteWWE #RAW pic.twitter.com/h7LLQmuegD
— WWE (@WWEIndia) December 24, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Ric Flair Agrees With Corey Graves About How WWE Books Charlotte
- Kane On Whether He’s Officially Retired, Possibly Doing One More Match With Undertaker
- 411’s WWE 365 Report: Seth Rollins On Hell in a Cell Match, Online Criticism, Becky Lynch
- Kane Weighs In on Undertaker Breaking Character For Steve Austin Interview, Why He Hates Spoilers