Chelsea Green Makes Raw Debut (Pics, Video)

– NXT’s Chelsea Green made her official debut on Raw on Monday night. Green appeared on the show to face Charlotte Flair, who eventually got the win via the Figure Eight. You can see clips and pics from the match below.

Green has actually been on Raw before as Megan Miller, Daniel Bryan’s physical therapist during the Brie Bella and Stephanie McMahon feud in 2014, but this is her first appearance on the show as Chelsea Green. She was also a cast member on the 2015 run of Tough Enough.