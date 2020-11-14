Chelsea Green Makes Smackdown Debut in Fatal Four-Way Match (Pics, Video)

Chelsea Green is officially Team Blue, making her debut on tonight’s episode of Smackdown. Green debuted and competed in a Fatal Four-Way match to determine the one of the members for the women’s Team Smackdown at Survivor Series, competing against Natalya, Liv Morgan, and Tamina. Green was not heavily involved in the match, which saw Morgan pin Tamina to earn her spot on the team.

You can see pics and video from the match below. It was reported earlier tonight that Green’s debut on the main roster was imminent.