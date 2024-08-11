Chelsea Green Says Matt Cardona’s ‘Heart Lies In WWE’

Chelsea Green has been open about wanting her husband Matt Cardona to return to WWE, and she recently expanded on that desire. Cardona was released from WWE back in 2020 and has been making a major name for himself on the independent scene, but there has long been speculation that he may return to WWE at some point. Green was asked about the matter by Gabby LaSpisa on Gabby AFand said that she wants to see Cardona return.

“I mean, I definitely want him in WWE,” she said (per Wrestling Inc). “We’ve had the craziest two years. I’ve been on the road so much, so busy, and he’s been the busiest he’s ever been. We’re not even seeing each other that much, which is also crazy. But, at the end of the day, I know where his heart lies and his heart lies in WWE.”

Green continued, “He always wanted to be a WWE Superstar; he didn’t want to be anything else. He didn’t grow up wanting to be an independent wrestler, he didn’t grow up wanting some other job. He grew up wanting to be a WWE Superstar. He wanted to be Macho Man [Randy Savage], he wanted to be Hulk [Hogan], he wanted to be Booker T.”

Cardona is currently the General Manager of GCW and made his return to TNA to break up the wedding of Steph De Lander and PCO.