Chelsea Green Says Matt Cardona ‘Will Land Where He’s Meant To’

Chelsea Green believes Matt Cardona will end up exactly where he is destined to. Cardona has been very busy on the independent scene since he was released from WWE in 2020, and there has been a lot of speculation of his potentially returning to WWE at some point.

Green responded to her husband’s recent comments on the Walkway To Fight Club where he said he was shocked he hadn’t gotten an offer from WWE or WWE, writing to Twitter:

“In the end, he will land where he’s meant to land because he is the most talented & creative man I know.”