Chelsea Green, Matt Cardona React to Green Qualifying For Money in the Bank

Chelsea Green is headed to Money in the Bank, and both she and Matt Cardona took to Twitter to comment on the matter. Green defeated Bianca Belair and Michin to qualify for the women’s Money in the Bank ladder match on Smackdown, and she posted to her Twitter account on Sunday to write:

“I can’t wait to win @WWE MITB in the motherland, cash in on Big Bully Bayley and then be the most pretty, talented, charismatic, tanned, sparkly, illustrious women’s champion ever… Just imagine. I can picture it now!”

Meanwhile, Cardona tweeted:

“LOOK at the people. (They’re not quiet either) Screw “deserving”… @ImChelseaGreen has EARNED her spot in #MITB! I’m hoping she brings home that briefcase!”

Money in the Bank takes place on July 6th and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network.

