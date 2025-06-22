Chelsea Green Reveals Matt Cardona’s Reaction To Being Name-Dropped By John Cena On WWE Smackdown

Matt Cardona got name dropped by John Cena on Friday’s WWE Smackdown, and Chelsea Green says Cardona was “flustered” by it. As noted, Cena referenced the trio of Cardona, Claudio Castagnoli, and Nic Nemeth during his take on the Pipebomb promo to close the show. Green spoke during a Fanatics Live signing about the moment and said that she told Cardona about the name drop because he hadn’t seen it yet.

“He’s chronically online,” she said of Cardona (per Fightful). “He never, ever, ever leaves his phone. He happened to be wrestling [when the promo happened] so he wasn’t online, didn’t know. I got to break the news to him. Yeah! Rare occurrence.”

She continued, “So, I got to tell him and he was so flustered. He’s like, ‘Well, I don’t understand.’ ‘Just go watch it.’”

Cardona and Nemeth have both shared reactions to the promo on Twitter since. Cena defends the Undisputed WWE Championship against Punk at WWE Night of Champions this coming Saturday.