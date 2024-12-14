wrestling / News
Chelsea Green and Michin Arrive Ahead of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event
December 14, 2024 | Posted by
Both Chelsea Green and Michin took to Twitter to inform fans they are at the Nassau Coliseum for WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event. The two women will compete in the finals of a tournament to crown the first-ever Women’s United States Champion.
I’ve arrived!!! @WWE #SNME pic.twitter.com/FrXiL8Wv6A
— CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) December 14, 2024
A history making day. LOCKED IN!#SNME @wwe pic.twitter.com/KB6toFbt6N
— Michin 미친 (@MiaYim) December 14, 2024
