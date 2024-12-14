wrestling / News

Chelsea Green and Michin Arrive Ahead of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event

December 14, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Image Credit: WWE

Both Chelsea Green and Michin took to Twitter to inform fans they are at the Nassau Coliseum for WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event. The two women will compete in the finals of a tournament to crown the first-ever Women’s United States Champion.

