Chelsea Green Has Mixed Thoughts About Sasha Banks And Naomi’s Raw Walkout

Chelsea Green is the latest to weigh in on Sasha Banks and Naomi walking out of Monday night’s episode of Raw after being asked about it in an interview. Green, who is of course a former WWE star who had her own frustrations with the company’s creative, was a guest on the Universal Wrestling Podcast. When asked about the situation, Green explained why she’s of two minds about the matter.

“Well I mean, it’s really kind of hard to pass judgment on them for so many different reasons,” Green said (per Fightful). I wish I knew more of the story. We’re slowly kind of figuring it out. I think it’s really unfortunate it was posted online. I think that’s strange and it almost made all of us feel ‘Is it real?’. I’ve kind of slowly learned that yes it is real. I’ve always been one that feels like you should stick up for yourself. I won the IMPACT title in 2018 and I asked for my release that night, sitting in bed with the title in my lap. There are just some moments in your life where you’ve made a decision and you can’t go back. You just have to stick to your guns. Maybe that’s what happened to them, I don’t know.”

She continued, “On the other hand, here I am and I don’t have a job. I wish I was any position, I don’t care if I have to lay down and get pinned. I wish I had that job. I go back and forth but at the end of the day, if that’s something they felt they needed to do, they have to stick to it. You can’t back out. If that’s what you feel, you better flipping feel it to the end until you get into your car and go home. Stick to your guns.”

Green is currently signed to Impact Wrestling where she’s allied with her husband, Matt Cardona.