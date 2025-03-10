wrestling / News
Chelsea Green Announced For NASCAR Pennzoil 400 Race
March 10, 2025
NASCAR has announced that Chelsea Green will be the celebrity pace car driver for the Pennzoil 400 race. It happens on Sunday at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Other WWE stars that have been the pace car driver in the past include Charlotte Flair (2019 Coca-Cola 600) and Matt Hardy (2018 NASCAR Can-Am 500).
WWE Women's United States champion Chelsea Green will be honorary pace car driver for Cup race at Vegas this weekend.
— Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) March 10, 2025
