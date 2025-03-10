wrestling / News

Chelsea Green Announced For NASCAR Pennzoil 400 Race

March 10, 2025
Chelsea Green WWE Smackdown 12-27-24 Image Credit: WWE

NASCAR has announced that Chelsea Green will be the celebrity pace car driver for the Pennzoil 400 race. It happens on Sunday at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Other WWE stars that have been the pace car driver in the past include Charlotte Flair (2019 Coca-Cola 600) and Matt Hardy (2018 NASCAR Can-Am 500).

