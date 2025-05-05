wrestling / News
Chelsea Green Reportedly Signs New Deal With WWE
May 5, 2025
Fightful Select reports that former Women’s United States Champion Chelsea Green has signed a new deal with WWE. While the exact length of the contract is unknown, it’s said to be a multi-year deal. Green’s previous deal was set to expire sometime this year.
