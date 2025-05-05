wrestling / News

Chelsea Green Reportedly Signs New Deal With WWE

May 5, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Chelsea Green WWE NXT 3-18-25 Image Credit: WWE

Fightful Select reports that former Women’s United States Champion Chelsea Green has signed a new deal with WWE. While the exact length of the contract is unknown, it’s said to be a multi-year deal. Green’s previous deal was set to expire sometime this year.

