Chelsea Green Reacts To Nickelback Recognizing Her WWE Women’s US Title Reign Record
April 4, 2025 | Posted by
Nickelback shouted out Chelsea Green’s record as the longest-reigning WWE Women’s US Champion, and Green took to social media to react. Green holds the record as the longest (and only) reign with the title and the Canadian rock band left a comment on her Instagram earlier this month, which Green posted to Twitter to comment on as you can see below.
Green’s reign stands at 111 days as of Thursday.
The best almost birthday present.
k bye ♥️😭 pic.twitter.com/4vRVWE21BZ
— CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) April 4, 2025
