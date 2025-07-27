Chelsea Green Would Love to Do Some Non-WWE Work With Netflix

Chelsea Green has a number of possibilities for non-WWE Netflix content she’d like to do. The Smackdown star recently spoke with The Sportster promoting WWE: Unreal, and during the conversation she said she’d like to explore other opportunities making content for Netflix.

“I would love to host some Netflix shows,” Green told the site. “Look, if there’s a Netflix Christmas movie that they want me to star in, I will go. I’ll do it. Twist my rubber arm. I’ll do it. But I think my journey within also staying as a wrestler, I would love to explore hosting.”

She continued, “WWE gave me the chance to interview Ana de Armas for the new John Wick movie, Ballerina. It was, oh, my gosh. It was thrilling. It was scary. I had never done anything like that before. I was learning something new. I was so nervous, but it sparked something in me. So Netflix, if you want me to host a little love reality TV show, I’m here.”

WWE: Unreal premieres on Tuesday on Netflix.