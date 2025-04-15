wrestling / News
Chelsea Green Reportedly Not Scheduled For WrestleMania 41
April 14, 2025 | Posted by
Chelsea Green is not planned for WrestleMania 41, according to a new report. WWE announced the nights for the currently-announced matches at the PPV on Friday, with night one having seven matches and night two having six. Fightful Select reports that there are not currently plans to put Stratton in a match on the show as of late last week.
Green is the current WWE Women’s United States Champion. The site reports that there had been a couple of pitches for her to host the show but those haven’t come to pass. The site’s sources said that once the show is formatted some skit or segment could conceivably be added, but thus far that is not the case.
WrestleMania 41 takes place on Saturday and Sunday.
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Note on The Secret Hervice, Chelsea Green’s Count-Out Loss to Zelina Vega
- Ted DiBiase Says Lawrence Taylor vs. Bam Bam Bigelow Main Eventing WrestleMania 11 Was a Mistake
- Scott Steiner Says He Once Turned Down a Pitch To Wrestle Rick Steiner in a Royal Rumble Match
- Update on One Reason The Wyatt Sicks and Alexa Bliss May Not Be On WWE TV Right Now