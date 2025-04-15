Chelsea Green Reportedly Not Scheduled For WrestleMania 41

Chelsea Green is not planned for WrestleMania 41, according to a new report. WWE announced the nights for the currently-announced matches at the PPV on Friday, with night one having seven matches and night two having six. Fightful Select reports that there are not currently plans to put Stratton in a match on the show as of late last week.

Green is the current WWE Women’s United States Champion. The site reports that there had been a couple of pitches for her to host the show but those haven’t come to pass. The site’s sources said that once the show is formatted some skit or segment could conceivably be added, but thus far that is not the case.

WrestleMania 41 takes place on Saturday and Sunday.