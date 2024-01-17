Chelsea Green Announces She’s Obtained Her Green Card

Chelsea Green has announced that she has received her green card at long last. The WWE star posted to Twitter on Tuesday to reveal that she has obtained her permanent resident card, which allows her to work and live permanently in the US.

Green, who is originally from British Columbia, posted:

“Only my fellow expats understand the stress of the immigration system… I am so relieved to say after 8 years, 5 pro wrestling companies & 4 visas, I finally have my green card!”