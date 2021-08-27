Chelsea Green on Battling Her Back From Arm Break, Her Main Goals in Wrestling Now

During a recent exclusive interview with the 411 Wrestling Interviews Podcast, former WWE Superstar Chelsea Green discussed her multiple arm breaks she suffered in WWE and NXT, including the one she suffered last November during her SmackDown debut, along with recent debut in ROH and return to Impact Wrestling. Below are some highlights:

On having some buzz and momentum back after debuting in ROH and returning to Impact: “It feels great. That’s exactly what I hoped for when I took those 90 days to plan what I was going to do. That’s also why I stayed a free agent and I didn’t initially sign anywhere right off the bat is because I wanted this buzz, and I wanted to pop up in places that were buzz-worthy and kind of get people thinking and kind of shake up the wrestling world in the sense that we haven’t really seen people going from company to company until this year. And so, it’s really fun to be able to do that and to get people talking again.”

Chelsea Green on dealing with her arm break she suffered during her SmackDown debut: The first time I broke it in NXT, it was live in front of the audience. That was kind of the first injury I really had with wrestling, or I guess the first setback when I’m on TV and I’m getting momentum. So, that bugged me, but the recovery was quick. The second time is kind of where everybody saw me drop off the face of the earth, literally, live on SmackDown. That one was tougher because I saw the light at the end of the tunnel, which was that main roster contract, that main roster buzz, that main roster push. And so, it was kind of hard to bounce back from that because I was in a different place emotionally. And then what a lot of people didn’t see behind the scenes was that I was struggling with having a plate in my arm that I was having an allergic reaction to that I needed to get taken out, and breaking it again and not being able to tell you guys that that was happening; trying to keep it — to announcing at Ring of Honor, all these weird things behind the scenes that were putting me in a different place. But now that I’ve got the cast of, and I’ve got the removable cast on and I’m kind of a good place mentally and emotionally, I feel like this will be the best comeback yet.

Chelsea Green: Right now, I want to keep things open. Now, that’s not to say, come 2022, I won’t change my mind. But right now, I feel like I kind of lost the buzz around my name, and I lost a little bit of confidence. And I want to get that back. So, I want to spend the next six months floating around and doing the best I can in Impact and ROH and if NWA asks me to go there, I’ll go there. If AAA asks me to go to Mexico, I’ll go to Mexico. I want to do it all. And I want my resume to be more stacked than any female in the entire world, and that’s what I’m working towards. And maybe, if you ask me that question in January, I’ll have a different answer for you.

During a recent exclusive interview with 411mania, former WWE Superstar Chelsea Green spoke about her time in NXT, being managed by Robert Stone, and how she felt up about being called up to the main roster and then going back down and then back up again. She also spoke about her handling of her WWE release last April and her advice for other talents going through the same thing. Below are some highlights:

Green on her time being managed by Robert Stone in NXT: “I loved working alongside Robert. I really get along with him on a personal level. And so, I think we work really well together. I would love to work with him in the future, wherever that may be. So yeah, I think we could’ve delved really deeper into all that stuff, but it was very confusing because I was getting called up [to the main roster] and then getting called back down to NXT. And then getting called up and coming back down, so it was a weird transition period.”

On if she would’ve preferred to have more time to develop and establish her brand in NXT before moving to the main roster: “Honestly, no. My goal is to always be on Raw or SmackDown, so NXT for me was just a jump-off point. So, I would’ve been OK with getting called up to Raw on D1 and trying to figure it out on the main roster, but I do think, unfortunately, that I got called up and a couple things fell through. And I just didn’t get to show what I think I could’ve shown them. So, that was more the unfortunate part.”

Chelsea Green on how she handled her WWE release and her advice for other wrestlers going through the same thing: “I definitely think for me, what helped, and a lot of people — I know that a lot of my girlfriends who were released, they needed time to just relax. Time to breathe. For me, what helped is putting my head down and grinding. You saw I was released, and before I put out a statement: I put out a Pro Wrestling Tees store; I put out new t-shirts; I announced my podcast; I had all these things. I kind of hit the ground running because that’s what makes me happy. And I think in those moments where we lose something that is so precious to us, like our goal and our dream of being a WWE Superstar, you have to really focus and hone in on what makes you happy. Other than this wrestling state, what can I do to keep my spirits up? At the end of the day, whatever it is that makes you happy, you can make a job out of that. You just have to figure out what it is, and for me, I learned that that’s podcasting.”

If you’re enjoying all of our recent interviews with names like EC3, Dark Side of the Ring producer Evan Husney, Rob Van Dam, Eva Marie, Alexander Hammerstone, and Gino Medina and want to support us getting more interviews with big names in wrestling, please leave us a 5 star review on Apple Podcasts, it only takes a few seconds to do and really helps us out!

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit the 411 Wrestling Interview Podcast on 411mania.com and please embed our podcast player or YouTube video.

0:00: Intro

1:41: On her “rebirth” by appearing for ROH, Impact, and NWA, not signing anywhere right away

3:20: On her broken arm and her struggles fighting her way back from it

5:26: On the importance of reinventing herself in wrestling

5:53: On the ROH Women’s Title tournament, scouting the competitors and her involvement

7:14: On her return to Impact Wrestling at Slammiversary, teaming with Matt Cardona

9:42: On her reaction to Cardona’s bloody battle in GCW

11:19: On her storyline with the Robert Stone Brand, if she would have rather spent more time in NXT

12:52: On her future plans and if she’s open to signing with a company, possibly working in Japan

14:30: On her advice for those who have been released by WWE recently

17:08: On her reaction to getting her first action figure of herself

19:31: Where to find her online

20:53: Outro

You can subscribe and listen to the 411 Wrestling Interviews Podcast via the above player on Transistor, or on the following platforms:

* Apple Podcasts

* Spotify

* Stitcher

* Google Play