Chelsea Green On Her Friendship With Britt Baker, Baker’s Recent Health Issues

Chelsea Green is a friend of Britt Baker, and she recently shared her thoughts on Baker’s recently-disclosed health issues over the past year. Baker cut a promo on last week’s AEW Dynamite where she said her time away from the ring was due to two herniated disks and an injured hip labrum, followed by a transient ischemic attack which was a warning indication of a stroke. Green was asked about the matter in an interview with POST Wrestling’s John Pollock, and she noted her friendship with and support for Baker.

“I knew all that,” Green said (per Fightful). “Obviously, as a friend, I’m here for support, whatever she needs. She lives very close to me. So, if she ever needed to call me, she could.”

She continued, “But at the end of the day, you gotta take care of your health at home with the people that love you. I think that’s what she did, and I’m so happy she took care of herself.”

Baker noted in her promo that she is now cleared and is seeking a match with Mercedes Mone.