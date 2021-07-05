Chelsea Green On Going From Main Eventing Impact to Not Being Used In WWE

In the latest episode of her Green with Envy podcast (via Fightful), Chelsea Green spoke about her time in Impact Wrestling as Laurel Van Ness compared to her time in WWE where she was hardly used.

She said: “So, I was champion at IMPACT Wrestling in 2017 into 2018. I had such a great two years there at IMPACT Wrestling, but I kind of still look back on my time there and I think of how young I was and naive I was and, and just how new to wrestling I was. IMPACT hired me when I was only two years into my career. That is unheard of to be thrown on TV after only two years of wrestling. It’s a different monster and a different beast when you get hired by WWE because they have a Performance Center they have a developmental program but in IMPACT, if they hire you, that is because you are TV ready and you are put on live television right there. So the fact that they had that much faith in me is just wild. Anyways, on Canada Day, IMPACT Wrestling put out this 60-minute episode all about me — or I should say about Laurel Van Ness, my character’s name, and highlighted my career. Obviously, that’s not the messy moment of the week. But it got me thinking about what is the messy moment? How the fuck can I go from IMPACT [and] being named champion? [IMPACT] gave me main event matches, they aired a 60-minute show solely on me to WWE, where I couldn’t even get on TV for over a year. Like, tell me how that’s possible. I feel like I haven’t been bitter about WWE since I was released. I’ve been open-minded about the release and the fact that doors are now open for me since the WWE door closed. But this time, I just couldn’t help it. I was feeling a little bit annoyed with the WWE system. You know, I was super excited to be featured on TV. But there was just this weird feeling of having two polar opposite emotions at once, feeling a little bitter, and a little sad. Then also feeling very fucking proud and very confident in who I am and where I’m going. So that was kind of the messy moment of the week for me. I think you guys probably get where I’m coming from.“