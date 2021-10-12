Chelsea Green on How She Got Booked at All In, WWE Messaging Talent Not to Attend the Event

– During the latest edition of her Green With Envy podcast, former WWE Superstar Chelsea Green discussed her experience at All In in September 2019. She also revealed how she got booked on the show and WWE actually dictating to talent that they were not allowed to attend the event. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Chelsea Green on getting booked at All In: “When I first heard about All In, I knew I had to be on it. Honestly, I was willing to make myself look like a fool if I had to, and beg the guys so I could get on the show. I actually sent a text to Cody Rhodes, because at the time, I didn’t really know the Young Bucks and I had never met Kenny Omega. Cody was kind of the only person that I knew, so I texted Cody and I told him, I give him the spiel. ‘I would love the opportunity to be on the show. If there’s any spots open, blah, blah, blah.’ And he responded, I don’t remember exactly what he said, but it was just a very vague text, ‘okay, cool. Thanks.’ Nothing confirming I was on the show, nor denying.

“I never heard anything again until I saw my photo on the All In card. They tweeted it. I mean, it was the best day ever. Maybe Cody asked me for a graphic of myself and that’s how I found out? I can’t remember. He either asked me for a graphic, but he didn’t tell me I was on the show or just posted the graphic and I saw it. Anyway, I can’t remember, but it was very random and extremely exciting honestly. I knew no matter what happened that this was going to be a huge show, a huge opportunity. Now I had no idea at this point that AEW was going to come from it, that All Elite Wrestling was going to stem from the show. I only knew that this was a massive standalone show and that the best talent in the world would be on it.”

Green on how she was able to appear at All In after signing her WWE contract: “I had actually signed my WWE deal in June or July of that year, and All In was coming up in September. So I knew I was not going to miss this opportunity of a lifetime to be on the show. So I told WWE that I couldn’t start at the Performance Center until October. Now, I didn’t tell them why and I just didn’t make it a big deal. I just point blank said, ‘I just wanted to let you know that I have to fulfill bookings and I can’t start until October.’ But really, it was because I was booked for All In and I refused to give up my spot.”

Chelsea Green on WWE sending a message to talent that they were not to attend All In: “After All In, you think there would’ve been a huge after party or something but there really wasn’t. We all kind of hung around backstage for a bit, hugged each other, I don’t know, shared in this crazy, once in a life time experience. But we didn’t really party. The top guys went out for dinner and I went back to my hotel room and ordered Uber Eats and hung out, which is a perfect night for me. So I sat in my room, ate my Uber Eats, read Twitter and went to bed. I will say that I really wish Matt had been able to go. Every one at WWE who had a spouse or a partner that was on All In got a text the week or two out from talent relations at WWE, saying they were not allowed to be at All In. So originally, of course, Matt and people like Deonna and Adam Cole, so many people were going to be at All In, just backstage watching us. And when they sent that text, I mean, it was way too risky for any of them to be there, especially after being told not to. It was such a bummer, but it still feels like yesterday when I came back from my match to a hundred texts from Matt saying how awesome it was. I actually could cry thinking about it all.”