Chelsea Green on Nearly Being Paired Up With Charlotte Flair in WWE

– Fightful recently spoke to former WWE Superstar Chelsea Green, who discussed her time in WWE. According to Green, she heard about storyline plans that would’ve paired her up with Charlotte Flair as her new mentor. However, those plans did not come to fruition. Below are some highlights.

Chelsa Green on a false call-up for the main roster in December 2019: “I originally got called up in December 2019. But, it was kind of a weird call up. It was a miscommunication, maybe, between NXT and the main roster. I was called up, but I wasn’t, but I was, but I wasn’t. Then I was on TV at NXT, which I was so happy about. Obviously I want to be called up, but nobody had made it official. So, to be called to TV was awesome. Then Triple H pulled me aside in May of 2020, right before the pandemic, or right around that time, because we had just done a tag match. Charlotte and I against Rhea and Io and that was the day I got officially called up.”

On hearing about storyline plans to pair her up with Charlotte Flair: “I was just starting to get a little momentum. So, I actually didn’t hear anything. Funny enough, when I was out there at the very end of the match I heard—Charlotte raised my hand and said something. Said something like, ‘She’s gonna be next,’ or something along the lines that made me think that I was either going to be partnered with her or I was gonna be her protégé. Then I heard rumblings of that in the weeks after that I was going to be—I don’t want to say the next Charlotte, but coming up behind her with her as my mentor. Which is amazing. I don’t know that you can get a better spot than that. Then kind of radio silence until the next storyline that I heard about. I heard about a lot of storylines.”