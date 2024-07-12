Chelsea Green On the Prospect Of Secondary Women’s Titles In WWE

Chelsea Green believes that secondary women’s titles in WWE would have a big benefit for the division. It was reported earlier this week that there has been discussion about adding United States and Intercontinental Titles for the women’s division, and Green was asked about the possibility on The Masked Man show.

“I don’t know if it’s been confirmed because I don’t know it,” Green said (per Fightful). “I only saw it on the internet. Whatever you guys are reading, I’m also reading too. Of course, I’m hoping and praying that’s true. Any more spotlights the women can get would be amazing. I do think it’s long overdue. It’s another step in the right direction. I didn’t even think this could happen two years ago. Now, I’m like, ‘Of course it’s happening.’ It has to happen, now that it’s on the internet, we need this to happen.”

She continued, “Obviously, I think it would be amazing to showcase the women that could be champions in the future but maybe we don’t see them in that light right now. Maybe we see them as floaters or maybe they haven’t locked down their character or maybe they are a funny girl. Maybe me [laughs]. There are all these women where, we have so much talent and we’re not able to showcase it all the time. Putting another title in the mix would just up the ante for that mid-level girl who, we know we can elevate them, we know they can get there, but maybe the fans don’t believe in them yet. Maybe they need that championship to showcase that they can lead a division. If this comes to fruition, it will be a game-changer for the women’s locker room on Raw and SmackDown.”

Green competed in the women’s Money in the Bank Ladder match at WWE Money in the Bank and came close to winning before Tiffany Stratton ultimately got the win.