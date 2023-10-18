wrestling / News
Chelsea Green & Piper Niven Cost Tegan Nox Her Match On WWE NXT
October 17, 2023 | Posted by
The WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions got in Tegan Nox’s business, costing her a win on this week’s NXT. Tuesday’s show saw Nox lose a bout to Lyra Valkyria when Chelsea Green and Piper Niven showed up and distracted Nox as well as Natalya, who was at ringside to support Nox. The distraction allowed Valkyria to pick up the win.
After the match, Nox and Natalya brawled with Piper and Green to the back. The interaction comes after Niven defeated Natalya on Raw, which led to the first brawl between the four.
What are @ImChelseaGreen and @PiperNivenWWE doing here?!?#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/tTpkIMRI1J
— WWE (@WWE) October 18, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Kevin Nash Comments on Controversial AEW Dynamite Angle
- Jake Roberts On Vince McMahon’s New Look, Says He ‘Looks Like Some Cartoon Character’
- Eric Bischoff On Vince McMahon Losing Creative Power In WWE, Recalls Being There In 2019
- Adam Copeland Recalls Vince McMahon Pitching ‘The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever’