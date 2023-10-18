Chelsea Green & Piper Niven Cost Tegan Nox Her Match On WWE NXT

The WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions got in Tegan Nox’s business, costing her a win on this week’s NXT. Tuesday’s show saw Nox lose a bout to Lyra Valkyria when Chelsea Green and Piper Niven showed up and distracted Nox as well as Natalya, who was at ringside to support Nox. The distraction allowed Valkyria to pick up the win.

After the match, Nox and Natalya brawled with Piper and Green to the back. The interaction comes after Niven defeated Natalya on Raw, which led to the first brawl between the four.