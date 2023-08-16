Chelsea Green & Piper Niven On Their Partnership, Green Changes Her Tune After Niven Shows Up

Chelsea Green and Piper Niven are now co-WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, and they talked about their new partnership on The Bump. The two called in separately to the Wednesday morning show and you can see some highlights below (per Fightful):

Green on Niven being her new partner (before Niven showed up on the show): “I’m actually gonna have to speak to a manager about this entire thing. I’m not sure that she’s completely the right fit. But we’re gonna figure that out.”

Niven on making sure Green knows she’s acting in her best interests: “Absolutely. When I saw these auditions going out on social media and just [anyone] thought they had a chance, I thought, ‘This girl has no idea what she’s doing. Any psychopath could have won it and taken advantage of her.’ What kind of predicament would she have been in then?”

Green on Niven being her new partner (after Niven showed up on the show): “I don’t know if Piper heard this, but I’m super, super excited to get started with her. I can’t. We’re gonna make the best team.

Niven on being Green’s new partner: “Listen, credit where credit is due. Chelsea and Sonya, they went and won the titles, and i respect them for a lot for the way they handle things. They get things done. However, as we’ve seen, Chelsea tends to think about Chelsea. She’s a little low on self-awareness. As I said, anybody could have ended up in that room, so I saw an opportunity and thought, ‘No, this is how we’re gonna handle this.’ Now, she can be as loud as she wants, and she can be as annoying as she likes, but I’m here to get the real work done. With the two of us together, I think we have most chance out of anybody to run this place.”

Green on Niven being her new partner (after Niven left the call): “Like I was saying, we’re gonna talk to Adam Pearce about that. We’re gonna figure out if this really works. I’m still not totally above holding auditions, but we’ll see what happens.”