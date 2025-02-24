Chelsea Green, Piper Niven Respond To Bianca Belair & Naomi’s Bring It On Homage

Chelsea Green and Piper Niven saw Bianca Belair & Naomi’s Bring It On homage and tried to do one of their own. As noted, the WWE Women’s Tag team Champions paid homage to the 2000 cheerleading comedy with Clovers-inspired gear and a routine. Green responded with a video of herself in a Toros cheerleader outfit trying to get a somewhat uninterested Niven to join her in the routine.

You can see the video below: