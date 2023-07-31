Chelsea Green On Pitching Ideas For Herself, Her Favorite Pitch That Didn’t Happen

Chelsea Green has always been one to try and come up with ideas for her own creative, and she recently talked about the importance in doing so. Green spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp at the premiere of American Nightmare: Becoming Cody Rhodes and you can check out a few highlights below:

On being vocal in pitching ideas: “The squeaky wheel gets the grease. Okay, like, let’s just call it what it is. I’m not gonna get what I don’t ask for. That’s also true. It’s so simple and, and people in this world there are so afraid to ask for things I am not. It might annoy people, but guess what? Here I am.”

On her favorite pitches that never happened: “The nun pitch was my favorite. I wanted to be one of Seth’s followers and come out in a very nun-like, very Ivory-esque vibe. I got made fun of a lot on Twitter for that,” she recalls.

On the importance of speaking up: “When I do these ridiculous things that I do, Sean, I never expect a response, and I definitely don’t respect a positive response. This just proves my point, the squeaky wheel gets the grease. Just ask, what’s the worst that’s gonna happen? Because I promise you, they probably won’t say no, they’ll just ignore you. There’s something to be said about just being honest with yourself and asking for something or really digging until you find someone’s email and you email them, Paul.”