Chelsea Green Reveals She’s In Talks With Playboy For Non-Photoshoot ‘Digital Stuff’

Chelsea Green is in talks with Playboy. In a recent edition of her Green with Envy podcast, Green confirmed that she was in talks with the publication, but that it wouldn’t be for a photoshoot. Here’s what she had to say (via Fightful):

Chelsea Green on being in talks with Playboy and the specifics of a possible deal: “If I’m being honest, I have some really exciting news though. I can’t fully share what it is. But I can say that I am in talks with Playboy again for some fun stuff. So we’ve kind of progressed our conversations to a little more serious stuff. Now, it’s not a photoshoot. So don’t get too excited. But it is some digital stuff. It’s really fun. I’m so excited for it. I should be able to tell you guys all soon once I sign this contract for it. But for now, I’ve been sworn to secrecy and you guys know it’s not my strong suit.”

On also being in talks with another company to grow her podcast: “I’m also in talks with a company to kind of grow this podcast. Obviously, you guys have been along for the ride with me in terms of me trying to figure out what I’m doing with this podcast. You guys have stood behind me when I tried to get Barstool beside me, which I love you for. But I think now we’ve moved on, I can’t wait forever, I would be waiting until I’m 85 I’d be 85 and still podcasting about my embarrassing moments. When barstool finally wants me to sign on. So I started chatting with different companies to see if there were any proper fits for me. I think I may have found something, I haven’t fully decided yet, but I’m feeling positive about it. So let’s just manifest all of the good things to come in 2022. In fact, we can just start manifesting now. Maybe it’ll all come true before the new year.”