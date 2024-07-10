– During a recent appearance on Wrestling With Freddie, WWE Superstar Chelsea Green discussed her fandom for Rhea Ripley and Maxxine Dupri and why she is good friends with them outside the ring. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Chelsea Green on Rhea Ripley: “I say this all the time. Rhea could have been the top girl seven years ago. She has always been this good, she has always been this talented and she is the sweetest, kindest person and that’s what people don’t see and that’s what I want people to know is that her heart is good.”

On why she’s a fan of Maxxine Dupri: “Maxxine is the same, except Maxxine is like a Victoria’s Secret model with extreme anxiety and I just love that. The most beautiful person doesn’t have any, like, really doesn’t have any worries in the world and somehow worries about everything and that’s why I love her.”

Rhea Ripley recently made her WWE TV return last Monday on Raw.