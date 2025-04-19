– During last night’s edition of WWE SmackDown, Zelina Vega picked up a huge win over reigning WWE Women’s United States Champion Chelsea Green in a non-title bout. SmackDown GM Nick Aldis booked the matchup earlier in the night and restricted the Sercret Hervice from ringside during the bout. WWE released a digital exclusive video after the match, showing an incredulous Chelsea Green promising to serve the referee for the bout with legal papers. She also ranted that everyone was out to get her.

Green was seen yelling for Piper Niven and Alba Fyre before she noticed the cameraman. She yelled, “You! Let everyone know I’m serving them! Nicholas ruined everything, everything!” She continued ranting, “That referee, he’s gonna be served just like the last one! Everyone’s out to get me! Everyone, they’re just jealous!”

You can view footage of Green’s rant below: