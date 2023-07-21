Chelsea Green On Her Reaction To Winning Women’s Tag Team Championships, Early WWE Struggles

Chelsea Green is one-half of the new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions with Sonya Deville, and she recently looked back on her long road to the title. Green appeared on Busted Open Radio and talked about the title win from this week’s Raw. You can see highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On her reaction to the title win: “I more so was standing there [after the match] thinking, ‘Yeah, of course, I did it, of course, I did it.’ I’ve been working at this for nine years. I have been fired from WWE numerous times, before you guys even knew I was fired, I was fired. I have been kicked off of WWE property so many times during ‘Tough Enough,’ during tryouts, all sorts of things. I deserve this, okay? I deserve this championship and not only that, I went and made a name for myself outside of WWE and I became someone that was undeniable to them. That wasn’t just me sitting in my pool.”

On the challenges she’s had in her WWE career: “I got kicked out of the tryout. I didn’t even make ‘Tough Enough.’ I got kicked out of the tryout and then I got brought back,” Green said. “I got kicked off the show when I thought, ‘This was it, I was winning.’ And then everyone [from that season] got signed except me. I had two more tryouts after that. My last tryout, they tried to tell me that they did not need me to have a tryout. They knew what I could do, and there wasn’t a fit for me. And I said, ‘You don’t know what I could do because if you knew what I could do, you would hire me.’ And then they gave me the last tryout and they signed me [in 2018].”