Chelsea Green Reacts to WWE Evolution Poster, Bayley Responds

– WWE Chief Creative Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque released the poster image for WWE Evolution 2025. However, Chelsea Green is taking issue where her image is positioned on the poster, believing she should be “front and center.” Bayley later offered a blunt response via social media.

Chelsea Green wrote about the poster, “It’s cute but I should be front and center. Truly!” Bayley later responded, “I think my ass sitting on top of your head is just fine.”

WWE Evolution 2025 is scheduled for Sunday, July 13. The premium live event will be held at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. It will air live on Peacock in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally. During last night’s WWE Raw, a 4-Way bout for the Women’s Tag Team Titles was announced for the event. Also, there will be a women’s battle royal.

