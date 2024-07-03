Chelsea Green on How Ready She Is for Money in the Bank

– During a recent edition of Wrestling With Freddie, WWE Superstar Chelsea Green was asked about her preparation for her Money in the Bank match at this weekend’s premium live event. She noted her past experience competing in a Queen of the Mountain match in TNA Wrestling. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

“I’m probably more ready than any of these girls. For so many different reasons, but mostly because one of the last matches I did with TNA, before I went back to WWE for the second time, was Queen of the Mountain, which was basically a TLC match. This does not scare me one bit. In fact, this could be a moment that does elevate me with the WWE Universe because they’ve only gotten to see me do fun and crazy things through the internet. They haven’t seen it in person yet.”

Chelsea Green competes against Iyo Sky, Naomi, Lyra Valkyria, Tiffany Stratton, and Zoey Stark in a Money in the Bank Ladder Match at this weekend’s WWE Money in the Bank 2024 show. The premium live event will be held on Saturday, July 6 at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.