– During a recent interview with Den of Geek, WWE Women’s United States Champion Chelsea Green discussed how she realized she wanted to get into wrestling much later than her husband, Matt Cardona, and her best friend. Green didn’t know anything about wrestling when she stepped into a ring for the first time at the Storm Wrestling Academy where she started her training. However, that’s when she knew she had to become a wrestler. Below are some highlights from the interview:

Green on how wrestling came later to her compared to her husband and best friend: “It’s funny because a lot of my coworkers, they grew up knowing this is it. My husband and my best friend came out of the womb knowing they wanted to be wrestlers. I wasn’t that way. I was just always an extrovert, always a performer, always a drama queen, always the center of attention at school. So I knew that would parlay into my career. I just didn’t know how that looked.”

On training at the Storm Wrestling Academy after stepping into the ring for the first time: “I stepped in that ring and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, this is what I was meant to do.'”

On wrestling her first TV match in TNA against Michin: “Being called to TNA to do my first ever match on TV against Michin. And then fast forward a couple years after that, it was wrestling for All In as one of only four to five girls on the show. And then fast forward it was wrestling Pentagon for Lucha Underground. So there’s been so many moments that led up to WWE and the top of the mountain.”

Green on her current WWE character: “It is very empowering. I feel extremely empowered when I walk into work. Not only with the characters, but for me as a wrestler, I feel like I’m the most authentic version of myself now.”

Chelsea Green is not currently scheduled for tonight’s WrestleMania 41. During last night’s WWE SmackDown, she lost to Zelina Vega in a non-title rematch from last week.