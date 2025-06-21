– During a recent interview with the Lightweights Podcast, WWE Superstar Chelsea Green discussed her recent run with the WWE Women’s United States Championship, where she became the inaugural champion after winning a tournament, beating Michin in the finals at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event last December. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Chelsea Green on her run with the US Title: “It doesn’t even feel real now that I lost it. It’s so crazy because the whole match was only like seven minutes long. It was really, really short, but the whole match the crowd was chanting my name. I’m at this point in my career where I can hear everything that’s going on I can look at the faces in the crowd, I can hear what’s going on, the chants, I can read the signs, I can react.”

On the fans wanting to see her win: “It takes a while to get there in wrestling because you’re so nervous; you kind of black out usually while you’re wrestling. So I could see everything and hear everything. I was just like ‘Damn, they really want me to win right now. This is going to be crazy when I do pin her.’ Everyone in the stands jumped up. It was just one of those moments where if nothing good in my career ever happens to me ever again, I’m good.”

Chelsea Green would go on to lose the title to Zelina Vega on the April 25 edition of SmackDown, ending her title run at 132 days. She later lost a rematch to Vega the following month at WWE Saturday night’s Main Event. Green was also in action on last night’s Friday Night SmackDown, where she lost to Charlotte Flair.