Chelsea Green Tries To Recruit Tommaso Ciampa In New Video

Chelsea Green remains on the hunt for a partner to defend her WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships and tried to recruit Tommaso Ciampa. Green is without a partner after Sonya Deville suffered a torn ACL, and has been holding “Chelsea’s Got Talent” auditions.

Green posted a video to her Twitter account in which she approached Ciampa and asked if he would be interested in teaming up with her. Ciampa recalled that the last time he was in a successful tag team it was with Johnny Gargano, who is missing. Green told Ciampa to put up “missing” signs and Ciampa has posted his own video of him doing exactly that.