Chelsea Green Reflects On 2023 Royal Rumble Return & Quick Elimination

Chelsea Green’s WWE return at the 2023 Royal Rumble led to a record-setting elimination, and she recently looked back on the five-second appearance. Green returned at last year’s show in the women’s Rumble match and was eliminated in very short order, something she said she loved during an interview with WrestlingNews.co’s Steve Fall. You can see the highlights below (h/t to Wrestling Inc):

On her short-lived appearance in last year’s Royal Rumble: “I feel like I had the performance of a lifetime last year too because you cannot erase history. You can erase history, but [my time of] five seconds, that now is going to be in the opening of the Royal Rumble for quite a while with Valhalla joining me now as well. But gosh, I’ve had a really awesome year [since]. I feel like from last year’s Royal Rumble to this year’s Royal Rumble, I don’t think I could have written a better script of what this year could have brought me. It’s just been so awesome and full of surprises that I just didn’t even know existed. Now this year, I finally have my green card so I’m able to travel with WWE internationally. I feel like even more good stuff is coming my way.”

On her goal in the Rumble: “Really [my] goal of Royal Rumble is just to be the person that entertains, the person the crowd talks about whether it’s cheering for or booing or whatever it is. Really, that is and has been always my goal coming back to WWE, is always just to get people talking.”