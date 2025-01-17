Chelsea Green Reflects On Big Ladder Spot From WWE Money In the Bank 2024

Chelsea Green took a big bump off a latter at WWE Money In the Bank 2024, and she commented on the spot in a new interview. Green was pushed off the top of the ladder through tables by Tiffany Stratton during the 2024 PPV’s trademark stipulation match, and she spoke with The Big Pop about the experience of taking the bump.

“That’s why, I mean, oh my gosh, Money in the Bank was incredible,” Green began (per Fightful). “It was a moment that I’ll never forget. Until the end of time, I’ll be telling my grandkids and hopefully my great grandkids about the moment that Tiffy Time pushed me off the ladder.”

While she did not become Ms. Money in the Bank, Green did find gold as she became the inaugural WWE Women’s United States Champion at last month’s Saturday Night’s Main Event.