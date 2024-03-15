Chelsea Green Reflects On Visiting Saudi Arabia For WWE Experience Event

Chelsea Green traveled to Saudi Arabia for the WWE Experience event there, and she recently discussed the trip. Green spoke with the Lightweights Podcast for a new interview and you can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On visiting Saudi Arabia with WWE: “It was amazing. It was seriously eye-opening because going there, a lot of people, especially Americans and Canadians, were like, ‘Oh be safe, don’t do this, don’t do that.’ They were so amazing and so welcoming… They’re so sweet.”

On the WWE Experience exhibit: “I was there for 24 hours. It was just to open up the WWE Experience which is essentially a massive experience. There’s a Hall of Fame, there’s an area where you can turn into a WWE superstar and do your entrance, there’s an area with an escape room. Honestly, if I got started, this whole podcast would be about the WWE Experience because it was like nothing I’ve ever experienced before.”