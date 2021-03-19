Chelsea Green Reportedly Cleared To Return to the Ring

Fightful Select reports that Chelsea Green has been cleared to return to the ring after suffering an injury back in November during her Smackdown debut. She started the process of getting cleared in January and she was officially cleared by mid-February. Creative pitches were made for her, but it’s unknown of any are set as of now. It’s also unknown if she will use the Victorious name planned for her in November.

Green previously signed a new three-year deal earlier this month.