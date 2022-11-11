Chelsea Green Reportedly Done With Impact Wrestling

Chelsea Green’s appearance on last night’s Impact Wrestling is reportedly the end of her run with the company. As reported last night, Green lost a match to Mickie James during the episode, and afterward she told Deonna Purrazzo that she was “going home,” mimicking James’ own comments after the loss that preceded her current “Last Rodeo” run. PWInsider reports that the segment officially wrote Green off of Impact TV and that it is her farewell segment for the company.

Green returned to Impact in July of 2021 after being a brief stint with ROH following her WWE release in April of last year. It was reported earlier this month that WWE had interest in bringing Green back to the company, though there’s no word on if any deal had been reached. Green told Fightful that she hadn’t been contacted by WWE and is for NWA, Wrestlecade and more through March.