Chelsea Green Responds To Fan Suggesting She Should Marry Matt Cardona On Impact
April 26, 2021 | Posted by
In a post on Twitter, a fan asked Chelsea Green about the possibility of her getting married to Matt Cardona on Impact Wrestling.
She replied: “Should we?”
Assuming Green decides to return to Impact, she won’t be able to until after July 14, when her 90-day non compete clause from WWE expires.
Should we? https://t.co/3QciPcheZi
— CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) April 25, 2021
