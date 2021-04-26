wrestling / News

Chelsea Green Responds To Fan Suggesting She Should Marry Matt Cardona On Impact

April 26, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
chelsea green

In a post on Twitter, a fan asked Chelsea Green about the possibility of her getting married to Matt Cardona on Impact Wrestling.

She replied: “Should we?

Assuming Green decides to return to Impact, she won’t be able to until after July 14, when her 90-day non compete clause from WWE expires.

