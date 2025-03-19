wrestling / News

Chelsea Green Retains WWE Women’s US Title Against Sol Ruca On NXT

March 18, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Chelsea Green WWE NXT 3-18-25 Image Credit: WWE

The Chelsea Green administration continues, as she retained her Women’s US Championship on this week’s NXT. Green defeated Sol Ruca on Tuesday’s show saw Green defeat Ruca with some help from her Cabinet to retain the title.

Green’s title reign now stands at 95 days, having won the title against Michin in the tournament final to crown an inaugural champ at Saturday Night’s Main Event in December.

