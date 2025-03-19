wrestling / News
Chelsea Green Retains WWE Women’s US Title Against Sol Ruca On NXT
March 18, 2025 | Posted by
The Chelsea Green administration continues, as she retained her Women’s US Championship on this week’s NXT. Green defeated Sol Ruca on Tuesday’s show saw Green defeat Ruca with some help from her Cabinet to retain the title.
Green’s title reign now stands at 95 days, having won the title against Michin in the tournament final to crown an inaugural champ at Saturday Night’s Main Event in December.
.@SolRucaWWE and @ImChelseaGreen have given us a fast start to this one! 🙌#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/fRbFAmuSkg
— WWE (@WWE) March 19, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Sonya Deville Discusses Being Open About Her Sexuality in WWE, Not Receiving Any Hate Backstage
- Arn Anderson on the Notion That Vader Lost His Edge in WWE
- Note On Compensation For TNA & NXT Talent During Crossover Appearances
- Jake Roberts Thinks Cody Rhodes’ F-Bomb At Elimination Chamber Was Unnecessary